Quark (QRK) Price Up 7.1% Over Last 7 Days

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Quark has a market cap of $6.71 million and $1,025.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One Quark coin can now be bought for about $0.0255 or 0.00000280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, Cryptopia and FreiExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Quark

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 263,213,233 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc.

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, FreiExchange and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

