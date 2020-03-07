QuarkChain Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.14 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 7th. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $33.94, $5.60 and $18.94. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $9.06 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,726,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 2,414,108,652 coins. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QuarkChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $51.55, $7.50, $13.77, $33.94, $50.98, $18.94, $20.33, $10.39, $32.15, $24.43 and $24.68. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

