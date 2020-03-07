Radium Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.26 Million (RADS)

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 7th. In the last seven days, Radium has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Radium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00006265 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. Radium has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $784,048.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00024397 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001900 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000349 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Radium Profile

Radium (RADS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,967,754 coins and its circulating supply is 3,953,237 coins. The official message board for Radium is blog.radiumcore.org. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radium is radiumcore.org.

Buying and Selling Radium

Radium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Upbit, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

