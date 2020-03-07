Raiden Network Token (RDN) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.83 Million

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. In the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. One Raiden Network Token token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001531 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Gate.io, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. Raiden Network Token has a total market cap of $7.08 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008085 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010165 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000080 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000485 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token (CRYPTO:RDN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,793,936 tokens. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network.

Raiden Network Token Token Trading

Raiden Network Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, Binance, LATOKEN, Gate.io, DDEX, Bilaxy, Kyber Network, Bibox, Ethfinex, Kucoin and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

