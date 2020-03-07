Ravencoin (RVN) Trading Up 5.9% Over Last Week

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000312 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre, Cryptohub, Graviex and IDCM. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $161.10 million and approximately $20.59 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ravencoin

RVN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 5,656,235,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Nanex, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, IDCM, QBTC, Bittrex, Cryptopia, TradeOgre and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

