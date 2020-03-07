Request One Day Trading Volume Tops $77,298.00 (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX, Koinex, Kyber Network and Gate.io. Request has a market cap of $11.30 million and approximately $77,298.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Request has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Request Token Profile

REQ is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,975,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,740,146 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, Radar Relay, Koinex, COSS, DDEX, Kyber Network, Mercatox, Gate.io, Binance, Ethfinex, IDEX, WazirX, CoinPlace, Bitbns, Huobi Global, Bancor Network, CoinExchange, GOPAX and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

