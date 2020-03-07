Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 7th (WSO, WVE, WYGPY, XCUR, XFOR, XOMA, XPL, YEXT, ZEN, ZUO)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, March 7th:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $187.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Watsco declined significantly post lackluster fourth-quarter 2019 results. Earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.9% and 0.9%, respectively. Also, bottom line declined 9.8% on a year-over-year basis due to higher SG&A expenses. Digitization of business and incremental technology spending has been substantially increasing its expenses over the past few years. Fluctuations in sales due to seasonal demand of residential air conditioners and heating equipment are significantly hurting the company’s profitability. Estimates for 2020 moved south over the past 30 days, reflecting analysts’ concern over earnings growth potential. Yet, its focus on improving customer experience through e-commerce is encouraging.”

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $9.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company. It designs, develops and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for Huntington’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and inflammatory bowel disease. Huntington’s disease, the Company has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; DMD, targeting Exon 51 and in IBD, it is targeting SMAD7. The Company has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, in which it is targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2 and in DMD, it is focused on an additional DMD target, Activin Receptor type IIb. WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Worley Limited delivers projects, provides expertise in engineering, procurement and construction and offers consulting and advisory services. The company cover the full lifecycle, from creating new assets to sustaining and enhancing operating assets, in the hydrocarbons, mining, mineral, metals, chemicals, power and infrastructure sectors. Worley Limited, formerly known as WorleyParsons Limited, is based in North Sydney, Australia. “

Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $2.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Exicure Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing therapeutics for immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases and genetic disorders based on our proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid technology. Exicure Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company’s product candidates include X4P-001, X4P-002 and X4P-003 which are in clinical stage. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Arsanis, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. Zacks Investment Research currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “XOMA Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and manufacturing of therapeutic antibodies to treat autoimmune, infectious, inflammatory, and oncological diseases. The company’s flagship product is gevokizumab, a humanized antibody to interleukin-1ß with potential for the treatment of the inflammatory cause of multiple diseases. XOMA Corporation, formally known as XOMA Ltd., is headquartered in Berkeley, California. “

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “Solitario is a gold, silver, platinum-palladium, and base metal exploration company actively exploring in Brazil, Mexico and Peru. Solitario has significant business relationships with Anglo Platinum, Newmont Mining and Votorantim Metais. Solitario has approximately US$24 million in cash and marketable securities and no debt. Solitario is traded on the American Stock Exchange (AMEX: XPL) and on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: SLR). “

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $82.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zendesk, Inc. is a software development company. It provides a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, customer service platform. The Company offers applications that allow clients to manage incoming support requests from end customers from any Internet connected computer. It provides customer service through its platform in approximately 40 languages to customers in various industries, such as business technology, telecommunications, education/non-profit, consumer technology, media/entertainment, and retail/ecommerce. Zendesk, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis. The company’s product portfolio includes Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights and Zuora Collect. Its platform offers Zuora Central. Zuora, Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, California. “

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Zynex, Inc. engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the electrotherapy, and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation markets primarily in the United States. The company primarily offers electrotherapy products for pain relief and pain management; and NeuroMove for stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company’s product lines are fully developed, FDA-cleared, commercially sold, and have been developed to uphold the Company’s mission of improving the quality of life for patients suffering from impaired mobility due to stroke, spinal cord injury, or debilitating and chronic pain. Zynex markets its products through commissioned and independent sales representatives, as well as directly to end users through advertisements and articles in relevant publications and on the Internet. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado. “

