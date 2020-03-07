Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Stock Position Raised by Highstreet Asset Management Inc.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,076,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 372,515 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International accounts for approximately 3.1% of Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Restaurant Brands International worth $68,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,007,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $638,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,219 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 319.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,186,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,418,000 after buying an additional 903,676 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,561,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,390,000 after buying an additional 803,078 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth about $32,840,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2,629.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 392,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,912,000 after buying an additional 377,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.46.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.53%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

