Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) versus Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Financial Analysis

Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) and Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.6% of Restoration Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of Titan Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 37.8% of Restoration Robotics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Restoration Robotics has a beta of 4.26, suggesting that its share price is 326% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Medical has a beta of 4.15, suggesting that its share price is 315% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Restoration Robotics and Titan Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Restoration Robotics $21.96 million 10.88 -$28.73 million ($0.86) -6.80 Titan Medical N/A N/A -$22.64 million ($1.36) -0.23

Titan Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Restoration Robotics. Restoration Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Titan Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Restoration Robotics and Titan Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Restoration Robotics -153.44% -1,908.92% -99.86% Titan Medical N/A N/A -165.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Restoration Robotics and Titan Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Restoration Robotics 0 3 0 0 2.00 Titan Medical 0 1 2 0 2.67

Restoration Robotics currently has a consensus target price of $0.93, indicating a potential downside of 84.10%. Titan Medical has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 378.32%. Given Titan Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Titan Medical is more favorable than Restoration Robotics.

Summary

Titan Medical beats Restoration Robotics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Restoration Robotics

Restoration Robotics, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites. Its system includes the ARTAS Hair Studio application, an interactive three-dimensional patient consultation tool that enables a physician to create a simulated hair transplant model for use in patient consultations. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc., a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures. The SPORT Surgical System enables surgeons to perform surgical procedures for gynecologic, urologic, colorectal, and general abdominal indications. Titan Medical Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

