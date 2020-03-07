Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.27. Retail Properties of America posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $120.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.66 million. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Properties of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

RPAI traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,869,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,985. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 62.94 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Retail Properties of America has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $14.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter worth $35,683,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 478,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 62,831 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 50,411 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter worth $502,000. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

