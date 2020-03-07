Reviewing e.Digital (OTCMKTS:EDIG) & Summit Wireless Technologies (OTCMKTS:WISA)

e.Digital (OTCMKTS:EDIG) and Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares e.Digital and Summit Wireless Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets e.Digital N/A N/A N/A Summit Wireless Technologies -694.31% -462.87% -241.61%

Risk & Volatility

e.Digital has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Wireless Technologies has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for e.Digital and Summit Wireless Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score e.Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Summit Wireless Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summit Wireless Technologies has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 733.33%. Given Summit Wireless Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Summit Wireless Technologies is more favorable than e.Digital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.5% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of e.Digital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares e.Digital and Summit Wireless Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio e.Digital $700,000.00 N/A -$1.27 million N/A N/A Summit Wireless Technologies $1.37 million 7.08 -$67.36 million N/A N/A

e.Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Summit Wireless Technologies.

About e.Digital

e.Digital Corporation engages in developing and marketing an intellectual property portfolio of context and interpersonal awareness systems, advanced data security technologies, secure communication technologies, and other technologies. It is involved in licensing and enforcing its Nunchi portfolio of patents related to context and interpersonal awareness systems; microSignet data security technology based on characteristics in semi-conductors; Synap security system, method, and apparatus to solve the issues of encryption key generation and exchange; and other technologies. The company was formerly known as Norris Communications, Inc. and changed its name to e.Digital Corporation in January 1999. e.Digital Corporation was founded in 1988 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Summit Wireless Technologies

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers TX modules for TVs, AV receivers, media hubs, and small dongles that connect through USB or HDMI ports; and speaker systems. The company has a strategic partnership with THX Ltd. to develop wireless sound technology for gaming, Esports, and home entertainment. The company was formerly known as Summit Semiconductor, Inc. and changed its name to Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. in September 2018. Summit Semiconductor, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

