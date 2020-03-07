Reviewing PPD (PPD) & Its Rivals

PPD (NASDAQ: PPD) is one of 35 public companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare PPD to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares PPD and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPD N/A N/A N/A PPD Competitors -159.86% -24.55% -4.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PPD and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PPD 0 1 13 0 2.93 PPD Competitors 212 881 1728 82 2.58

PPD presently has a consensus target price of $33.27, suggesting a potential upside of 16.33%. As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 26.61%. Given PPD’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PPD has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PPD and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PPD $4.03 billion N/A 29.18 PPD Competitors $1.24 billion $49.71 million 13.02

PPD has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. PPD is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.5% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PPD beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc. provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. The Clinical Development Services segment provides product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services. The Laboratory Services segment offers bioanalytical, biomarker, vaccine science, good manufacturing practice, and central laboratory services. The company operates in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. PPD, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

