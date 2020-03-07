Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.06% of Forty Seven worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in Forty Seven by 595.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,627,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,449,000 after buying an additional 1,393,498 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Forty Seven by 17.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 47,178 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Forty Seven during the fourth quarter worth $1,538,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Forty Seven by 36.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Forty Seven by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTSV. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Forty Seven from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lowered Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $95.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Forty Seven from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

In related news, Director Irving Weissman sold 20,000 shares of Forty Seven stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $324,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,196,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,405,608. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 10,000 shares of Forty Seven stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,856,500. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTSV traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $94.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,165,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,624. Forty Seven Inc has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $94.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.39. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.99 and a beta of 1.97.

Forty Seven Profile

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

