Ripio Credit Network (RCN) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.53 Million

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $35.35 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0694 or 0.00000761 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C2CX, Upbit, DragonEX and Binance. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00011261 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000731 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,235,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, C2CX, DragonEX, OKEx, Upbit, Huobi, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Binance and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

