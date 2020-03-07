River Road Asset Management LLC Acquires 135,392 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,493,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,392 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum comprises approximately 1.4% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Marathon Petroleum worth $89,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 45.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $2.06 on Friday, hitting $39.15. The company had a trading volume of 13,935,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,303,992. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $69.65. The stock has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 46.96%.

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

