River Road Asset Management LLC Acquires 254,559 Shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,390,032 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,559 shares during the quarter. CDK Global makes up approximately 1.2% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 1.14% of CDK Global worth $76,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in CDK Global by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in CDK Global by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $56,230.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,194.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $164,080 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDK. BidaskClub lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CDK Global in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDK Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

CDK Global stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.24. The company had a trading volume of 725,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,072. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 116.42, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07. CDK Global Inc has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $63.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.85 and a 200 day moving average of $50.56.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $499.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.00 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 63.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CDK Global Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

