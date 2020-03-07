River Road Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,884,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270,847 shares during the quarter. Extended Stay America accounts for approximately 1.6% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.77% of Extended Stay America worth $102,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STAY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 31.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,639,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988,717 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Extended Stay America by 2,686.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,500,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,609,000 after buying an additional 2,410,853 shares during the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT purchased a new position in Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter worth about $24,103,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Extended Stay America by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,343,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,834,000 after buying an additional 1,209,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter worth about $12,283,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Extended Stay America news, Director Douglas Gerard Geoga bought 7,500 shares of Extended Stay America stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $107,475.00. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STAY. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Extended Stay America from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Extended Stay America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extended Stay America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.78.

Extended Stay America stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.45. 5,755,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,506,565. Extended Stay America has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $19.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average is $14.06.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $272.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.95 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

Extended Stay America Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

