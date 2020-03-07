River Road Asset Management LLC Buys 484,761 Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,458,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 484,761 shares during the period. AES accounts for about 1.4% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of AES worth $88,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,062,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,040,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,310 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,528,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,346,247 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of AES by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,516,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,518,000 after acquiring an additional 403,482 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,902,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,555,000 after acquiring an additional 14,848 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AES by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,110,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,900,000 after acquiring an additional 99,436 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AES traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,374,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,854,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.10. AES Corp has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $21.23.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. AES had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.1433 per share. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AES shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.26.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

