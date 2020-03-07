River Road Asset Management LLC Buys 716,082 Shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,248,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 716,082 shares during the period. Premier accounts for 2.5% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.48% of Premier worth $160,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Premier by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Premier by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Premier by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Premier by 457.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the third quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

PINC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Premier from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Premier from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

PINC traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.88. 1,173,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day moving average is $34.64. Premier Inc has a 12 month low of $27.37 and a 12 month high of $40.13.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.12 million. Premier had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 64.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Premier Inc will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

