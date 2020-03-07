River Road Asset Management LLC Grows Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,797,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 756,454 shares during the quarter. NCR comprises about 1.6% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.19% of NCR worth $98,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in NCR by 4,072.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in NCR during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NCR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NCR to $48.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Standpoint Research began coverage on NCR in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on NCR from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.63.

In related news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 2,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $86,094.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $112,424.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,679.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NCR traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,171,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,546. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.08. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.70.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. NCR had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 59.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

