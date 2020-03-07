River Road Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,111,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 194,210 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 1.1% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $71,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,662,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,262,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861,939 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,266,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,220,000 after buying an additional 3,572,440 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,527,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,013,000 after buying an additional 3,140,646 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,494,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $481,084,000 after buying an additional 1,992,824 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,827,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $502,420,000 after buying an additional 1,532,029 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.31. 14,830,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,289,737. The company has a market cap of $136.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.78. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

