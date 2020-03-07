River Road Asset Management LLC Has $165.39 Million Holdings in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK)

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,375,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,943,941 shares during the period. Hostess Brands accounts for approximately 2.6% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 8.72% of Hostess Brands worth $165,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWNK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,003,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,557 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 1,923.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,971,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,575,000 after buying an additional 1,874,364 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 224.0% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 866,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,125,000 after buying an additional 599,382 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 9.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,291,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,035,000 after buying an additional 272,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the third quarter worth $3,569,000.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Shares of TWNK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,221. Hostess Brands Inc has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.67.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $216.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.66 million. Analysts expect that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 133,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $1,939,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,307,348 shares of company stock valued at $18,533,779. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TWNK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.