River Road Asset Management LLC Has $63.77 Million Holdings in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,072,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 161,579 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Axis Capital worth $63,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Axis Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $363,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Axis Capital by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,541,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,602,000 after purchasing an additional 14,970 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Axis Capital by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,571,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Axis Capital by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 580,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,526,000 after purchasing an additional 86,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Axis Capital by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axis Capital alerts:

In related news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Axis Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $649,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,392.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXS traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.20. 726,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,464. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.41. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $53.85 and a twelve month high of $67.51.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.78 million. Axis Capital had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 5.39%. Axis Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.61) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.08%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AXS shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Axis Capital from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.29.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Axis Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.