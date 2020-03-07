River Road Asset Management LLC Has $70.13 Million Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 171.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,554,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981,975 shares during the quarter. Six Flags Entertainment comprises 1.1% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 1.84% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $70,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,407,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,826,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,145,000 after buying an additional 304,187 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 452,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,433,000 after buying an additional 301,590 shares in the last quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $12,315,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $10,480,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SIX shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from to and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.10.

Shares of NYSE:SIX traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.33. 4,064,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,878,108. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.60 and its 200-day moving average is $44.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $59.52.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.30). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.88 per share, for a total transaction of $18,528,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.05 per share, with a total value of $7,815,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,143. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,492,378 shares of company stock valued at $41,240,738 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

