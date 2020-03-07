River Road Asset Management LLC Has $70.42 Million Position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,060,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,949 shares during the quarter. Harsco makes up 1.1% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.89% of Harsco worth $70,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Harsco by 10,575.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,521 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 495.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,685,000 after buying an additional 644,412 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the third quarter worth $11,156,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,067,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,573,000 after buying an additional 502,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Harsco by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 991,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,804,000 after acquiring an additional 494,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,334,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,743. Harsco Co. has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.97 million, a PE ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.04.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $399.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.80 million. Harsco had a net margin of 31.08% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Harsco from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Harsco from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet cut Harsco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Harsco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

