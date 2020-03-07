River Road Asset Management LLC Has $98.67 Million Stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,396,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 979,667 shares during the period. Sabre makes up about 1.6% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Sabre worth $98,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Sabre by 4,713.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,077,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,373 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Sabre in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,481,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sabre by 116.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 893,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,001,000 after buying an additional 480,658 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Sabre by 3.3% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 41,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SABR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Sabre from $27.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Sabre from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Sabre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $384,030.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,655.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $196,394.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,862.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 12,220,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502,838. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Sabre Corp has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $25.44.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $941.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.68 million. Sabre had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 24.00%. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sabre Corp will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.47%.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

