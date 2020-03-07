River Road Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 104.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,604,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332,737 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 1.2% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $73,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,760,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $162,203,000 after buying an additional 870,000 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 56.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,855,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,034,000 after purchasing an additional 666,150 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,449,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $547,688,000 after purchasing an additional 537,940 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,904,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,697,000 after buying an additional 400,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,871,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,706,000 after buying an additional 397,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPD. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

NYSE:EPD traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.42. 14,828,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,602,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.95. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.30.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

In other news, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,784.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $500,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,765,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,849,110.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,146,496 shares of company stock worth $29,890,693 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

