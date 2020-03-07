River Road Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 238.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,161,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818,455 shares during the period. Cubic comprises 1.2% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 3.71% of Cubic worth $73,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CUB. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cubic during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Cubic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cubic by 400.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Cubic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Cubic by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cubic alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Cubic in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cubic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of CUB stock traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.73. 293,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,489. Cubic Co. has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $75.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.26.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $328.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.47 million. Cubic had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 2.35%. Cubic’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cubic Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Cubic’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.