River Road Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,084,822 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 89,144 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $66,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 74,287 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 428.6% in the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.87. 22,509,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,592,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.18 and a 52-week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Several equities analysts have commented on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. HSBC downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.42.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.