River Road Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,205,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,332 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 2.3% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Comcast worth $144,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.37. 31,267,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,298,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.89 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

