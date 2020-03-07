River Road Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,359,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,913 shares during the period. Corning comprises 1.1% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Corning worth $68,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whitnell & Co. lifted its holdings in Corning by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Corning by 69.9% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.88. 9,856,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,364,998. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $35.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. Corning’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.09.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

