River Road Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 87.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 940,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 438,708 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 4.62% of Viad worth $63,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Viad by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,220,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,330,000 after purchasing an additional 182,633 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Viad by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Viad by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Viad by 81.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 20,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Viad by 9.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

VVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of Viad from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

In related news, Director Andrew B. Benett acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $59,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,145.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David W. Barry acquired 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.30 per share, with a total value of $98,434.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,130 shares of company stock valued at $188,137. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

VVI traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $42.93. The stock had a trading volume of 418,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,273. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.89 and a 200-day moving average of $64.50. Viad Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.26 and a fifty-two week high of $72.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $868.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Viad had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $321.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viad Corp will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Viad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

