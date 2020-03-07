River Road Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,082 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 207,444 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for 1.1% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Target worth $71,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 23.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.95. 5,369,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,774,682. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $70.03 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The company has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.73 and a 200 day moving average of $114.49.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Target’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Nomura reduced their price target on Target from $136.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.61.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.