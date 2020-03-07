River Road Asset Management LLC Purchases 47,597 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,597 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C makes up about 1.8% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.51% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C worth $115,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,700,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,608,000 after purchasing an additional 961,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,803,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 4th quarter valued at $142,950,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 868,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,236,000 after buying an additional 21,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,897,000 after buying an additional 277,781 shares in the last quarter. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LBRDK. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $134.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.75.

Shares of LBRDK traded down $3.77 on Friday, hitting $123.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,547,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,496. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 193.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a fifty-two week low of $87.38 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.11.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

