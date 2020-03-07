River Road Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,340,163 Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,340,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,798,000. Truist Financial accounts for about 2.1% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of Truist Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 71.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Stephens dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.67. The company had a trading volume of 13,965,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,079,369. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $39.55 and a one year high of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.09. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

