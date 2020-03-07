River Road Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK)

River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,511,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 949,809 shares during the quarter. Liberty Latin America comprises about 1.4% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.48% of Liberty Latin America worth $87,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Latin America stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,189,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -33.02 and a beta of 1.71. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $21.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.76.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $974.60 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Scotiabank cut Liberty Latin America to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Liberty Latin America in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Latin America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

