River Road Asset Management LLC Raises Position in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,040 shares during the period. White Mountains Insurance Group makes up 1.3% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 2.36% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $82,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 300.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

WTM traded down $50.08 on Friday, reaching $1,011.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,921. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $903.50 and a 1 year high of $1,168.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,109.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1,093.85.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

