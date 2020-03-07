River Road Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 66.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 844,374 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 336,815 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group comprises about 1.4% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Expedia Group worth $91,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 114,011 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $12,329,000 after buying an additional 14,540 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,371 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,613,373 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $715,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,242 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,812 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $24,744,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,213,873 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $131,268,000 after acquiring an additional 357,331 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $332,601.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,302.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXPE stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,521,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,504. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.33 and a 200-day moving average of $117.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. Expedia Group Inc has a twelve month low of $87.99 and a twelve month high of $144.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPE. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from to in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub lowered Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.32.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.