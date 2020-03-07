River Road Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,281,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035,850 shares during the quarter. Air Transport Services Group makes up about 1.6% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 7.21% of Air Transport Services Group worth $100,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1,773.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the third quarter worth $271,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $69,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,611,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATSG stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.09. The company had a trading volume of 751,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average of $21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 1.07. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $25.60.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $403.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.88 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATSG. BidaskClub lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Air Transport Services Group Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.