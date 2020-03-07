River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 190,219 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,821,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190,219 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up 1.7% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of U.S. Bancorp worth $108,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 257,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,247,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 384,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,773,000 after purchasing an additional 41,317 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 273,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,188,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 531,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,517,000 after purchasing an additional 54,134 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.45. The stock had a trading volume of 14,127,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,375,093. The firm has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $41.40 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.90.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

