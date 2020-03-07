River Road Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 859,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,241,000. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Progressive at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 562.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,836,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,476. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.75 and its 200-day moving average is $75.04. Progressive Corp has a 1 year low of $67.94 and a 1 year high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 10.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

In other Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $271,068.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,916.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,203 shares of company stock worth $1,865,255 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Progressive from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James cut Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.57.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

