River Road Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,764,990 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 88,087 shares during the quarter. LKQ makes up 1.6% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.90% of LKQ worth $98,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,148,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $536,161,000 after buying an additional 117,889 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 8.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 62,486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 656,925 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,660,000 after buying an additional 107,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

LKQ stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,389,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,501. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $24.44 and a one year high of $36.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.58.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

