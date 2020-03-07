RPICoin (RPI) Price Hits $0.0000

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One RPICoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24 and STEX. RPICoin has a market cap of $24,528.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RPICoin has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00056487 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin Coin Profile

RPICoin (RPI) is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 936,373,989 coins and its circulating supply is 896,362,053 coins. RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin. The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RPICoin’s official website is www.rpicoin.com. RPICoin’s official message board is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog.

Buying and Selling RPICoin

RPICoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RPICoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RPICoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

