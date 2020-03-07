Safe Haven Price Reaches $0.0003 (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last week, Safe Haven has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Safe Haven token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and OceanEx. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $766,365.00 and $14,932.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.79 or 0.02815007 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann.

Safe Haven Token Trading

Safe Haven can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and OceanEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.