SAP (NYSE:SAP) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about SAP (NYSE:SAP) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. SAP earned a news sentiment score of 1.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the software maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.49. 1,255,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SAP has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $140.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.07 and a 200-day moving average of $129.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. SAP had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SAP will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.7119 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAP. ValuEngine raised shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

