savedroid (SVD) Price Up 5.7% This Week

savedroid (CURRENCY:SVD) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One savedroid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, HitBTC, IDEX and Bancor Network. In the last seven days, savedroid has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. savedroid has a total market capitalization of $196,539.00 and $73.00 worth of savedroid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

savedroid Profile

savedroid is a token. It launched on December 13th, 2017. savedroid’s total supply is 6,997,578,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,688,339,238 tokens. The Reddit community for savedroid is /r/savedroid_ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for savedroid is medium.com/@ico_8796. The official website for savedroid is ico.savedroid.com. savedroid’s official Twitter account is @savedroid and its Facebook page is accessible here.

savedroid Token Trading

savedroid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, Tidex, IDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as savedroid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire savedroid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase savedroid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

