Selfkey (KEY) Trading 5.2% Higher This Week

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $5.44 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One Selfkey token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC, Kucoin, Binance and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

KEY is a token. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,002,048,541 tokens. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, ABCC, IDEX, Kucoin, OKEx, Tidex and RightBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

