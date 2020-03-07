Semux Achieves Market Cap of $1.24 Million (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 7th. During the last seven days, Semux has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Semux coin can now be purchased for about $0.0976 or 0.00001072 BTC on popular exchanges. Semux has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $40,539.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00041605 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00034938 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00015367 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002628 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005074 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002546 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000509 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Semux

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org.

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

