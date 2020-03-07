Sentinel Chain (SENC) Trading Down 1.1% Over Last Week

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One Sentinel Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, COSS, IDEX and CoinBene. In the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel Chain has a total market capitalization of $286,696.00 and approximately $358.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Token Profile

Sentinel Chain’s genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org. The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, IDEX, Gate.io and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

