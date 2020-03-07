Sentinel Trading Up 5% This Week (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 7th. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. Sentinel has a total market cap of $2.14 million and $37,923.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

U Network (UUU) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 174.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000109 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Sentinel

SENT is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co.

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

